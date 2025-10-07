UNICEF Warns: No Safe Haven Left for Gaza’s Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a stark warning, declaring that there is no safe haven left in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its devastating war.

As the conflict persists, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, especially for children and other vulnerable groups.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder described the dire situation in Gaza City, where tens of thousands of children are suffering from trauma, injuries, and the loss of loved ones.

“Children are shaking under relentless airstrikes,” Elder said, underscoring the brutal conditions they face daily.

He painted a grim picture of the Al-Mawasi area, now one of the most densely populated places on Earth, lacking basic necessities for survival.

“The logic imposed on children is both brutal and contradictory,” Elder remarked, noting that the scenes of despair are deeply disturbing.

He described heartbreaking images: barefoot children pushing their grandparents through rubble, amputee children crawling through dust, and mothers carrying exhausted children with severe skin conditions.

Elder emphasized that while many actors bear responsibility for the crisis, the primary victims are Palestinian children.

“Yesterday, today, and without meaningful action, tomorrow—it's always the children who suffer,” he said.

He stressed that blanket evacuation orders do not negate the protections civilians are entitled to under international law.

“The strength of international law doesn’t lie in paper, but in the resolve of member states to uphold it,” Elder stated, urging immediate action to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

As global attention remains fixed on Gaza, Elder warned that accepting such levels of violence and deprivation reflects a deep failure of the international community.

The message is clear: urgent steps must be taken to shield Gaza’s children from the horrors of war.

Elder reiterated that the true power of international law lies not in its written form, but in the commitment of nations to enforce it.

