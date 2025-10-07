UK Green Party Calls Israeli Military a Terrorist Organization

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Green Party of England and Wales has passed a motion calling for the Israeli military to be classified as a “terrorist organization,” while also urging the UK to formally apologize for the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

During its annual conference on Sunday, party members overwhelmingly supported the motion.

If enacted, the designation would criminalize membership in the Israeli military or public support for it under British counterterrorism laws.

Party leader Zack Polanski endorsed the motion during the conference, describing it as a “moral imperative.”

The motion emphasized that Britain should officially apologize to the Palestinian people for the Balfour Declaration, which laid the groundwork for the establishment of a Jewish “national home” in Palestine.

It called on Israel to withdraw all military forces from Gaza, cease surveillance and operations in Palestinian airspace, and ensure the delivery of sustainable aid—including food, water, baby formula, and other essentials—to help rebuild civilian life. It also urged the UK government to use its shipping resources to deliver aid.

The motion further called on Green Party representatives to pressure the UK government to support the international genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC), impose a full arms embargo, halt British training of Israeli soldiers, and stop spy plane missions over Gaza from the UK’s military base in Cyprus.

The party also advocated for the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force in the West Bank and Gaza to protect Palestinian civilians.

On Friday, Polanski criticized the Labor government, accusing it of being “an active participant in the murdering of the Palestinians.”

He added, “We must stop selling arms to Israel. We must stop sharing intelligence. We will do everything we can to stop the genocide.”

Polanski also condemned the UK government’s decision to designate the “Palestine Action” protest group as a terrorist organization.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 67,160 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

