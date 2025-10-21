Gaza crisis to worsen; UNICEF: Aid is insufficient

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior UNICEF official warned of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, stating that, contrary to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, aid is not reaching the Strip in sufficient amounts.

While Israel continues to violate the Gaza ceasefire, killing dozens of civilians in less than ten days and obstructing aid deliveries, UNICEF has warned of a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip, emphasizing that aid must enter without restrictions.

Hamish Young, UNICEF’s senior emergency coordinator, highlighted the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that all essential supplies must be allowed in without limitation, and that the quality of aid is as important as its quantity.

Young added that Palestinians urgently require not only water production and distribution equipment, fuel, and pipes to repair wells and desalination plants, but also tents, tarpaulins, and clean drinking water.

The UNICEF official emphasized that 50 of their trucks are awaiting permission to deliver critical medical supplies and hygiene kits needed to save children’s lives. While the ceasefire agreement called for 600 trucks per day to enter the Gaza Strip, only 653 trucks have arrived since the ceasefire was established on October 10.

Young stressed that hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged, and residents are facing acute shortages of food and shelter. He emphasized that support for children in Gaza is an immediate and urgent matter that cannot be delayed, and that all supplies must be delivered without delay.

The UN official emphasized that the daily entry of at least 600 trucks into Gaza—including those carrying aid from UNICEF, the World Food Programme, UNFPA, the WHO, as well as private organizations and donors—is essential.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued a statement condemning the recent decision by the Israeli prime minister to keep the Rafah crossing closed as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement and “disregard for commitments” made to mediators and guarantor parties. Hamas stressed that continuing such actions clearly demonstrates Netanyahu’s cabinet’s neglect of signed agreements and perpetuates the blockade and pressure on over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



