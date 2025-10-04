UN: Gaza’s “Safe Zones” Are Places of Death

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations confirmed on Friday that Palestinians who have been ordered by Israel to evacuate Gaza City have no safe destination, and that the so-called “safe zones” in southern Gaza are in reality “places of death.”

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that mothers and newborns are suffering under dire conditions due to severe shortages of medical supplies and extreme overcrowding at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, where thousands of displaced patients from the north have sought refuge.

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, stated in a video briefing from Gaza, “The situation for mothers and newborns has never been worse than it is now.”

He added, “At Nasser Hospital, the corridors are packed with women who have just given birth.”

Commenting on Israel’s so-called safe zones, Elder said, “The idea of a safe zone in the south is a cruel illusion. Bombs fall from the sky with predictable terror. Schools designated as temporary shelters are regularly reduced to rubble. Tents are systematically set on fire by airstrikes.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that tens of thousands of Palestinians are being subjected to repeated displacement at tremendous human cost, while access to food and water remains critically limited. The agency has called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with support from the United States—has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. To date, this has led to the killing of 66,225 Palestinians and the injury of 168,938 others, the majority of whom are women and children. Famine alone has claimed 455 lives, including 151 children.

