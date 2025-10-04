Israel transfers nearly 200 Flotilla activists to Ketziot Prison after naval interception

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation authorities announced early Friday that nearly 200 members of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” , have been interrogated and transferred to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert—one of Israel’s most notorious detention facilities.

According to a statement issued by the Israel Prison Service, the activists — who were detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters in the Mediterranean — were subjected to thorough searches before being moved to the prison for further processing.

The statement added that Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority had sent teams inside the prison, where makeshift courtrooms had been set up in advance to handle the legal proceedings related to the detainees.

Authorities noted that the operation is still ongoing “until all legal procedures are completed for every participant in the flotilla,” though no official number of detainees was confirmed in the statement.

Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli navy seized 41 out of 45 ships in the flotilla within 12 hours, with approximately 400 participants on board.

.................

End/ 257