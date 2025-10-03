South American leaders denounce Israeli piracy on Gaza flotilla

Governments across South America erupted in condemnation on Wednesday after Israeli occupation forces violently intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission bound for Gaza, in international waters.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned “Israeli genocidal forces” for detaining two Colombian nationals aboard the flotilla, Al Jazeera reported.

He ordered the immediate expulsion of Israel’s diplomatic mission from Colombia, declaring the act “a new international crime by Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Petro also announced the termination of Colombia’s Free Trade Agreement with Israel.

Brazil confirmed that 15 of its citizens, including a federal deputy, were on board.

Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said Brazil had raised urgent concerns for their safety, while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government stressed that Israel bore full responsibility for the lives of those aboard.

Venezuela branded the assault a “cowardly act of piracy.”

Its government denounced “the criminal nature of the Zionist regime” and said Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid was a “deliberate tool of war” aimed at starving Gaza’s population into submission.

Uruguay voiced “serious concern” and demanded that Israel respect the physical integrity of the activists and abide by humanitarian law.

Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned the raid as a “brutal attack” and “flagrant violation of international law.”

He said Netanyahu’s “policy of state terrorism” offered no justification for striking unarmed civilians.

Chile confirmed two of its citizens were on the flotilla.

Government spokesperson Camila Vallejo declared that the mission had “the full support of the Chilean State” and that the Foreign Ministry was taking steps to protect its nationals.

The flotilla, made up of more than 40 vessels and 500 international volunteers, was intercepted roughly 80 nautical miles (148 km) from Gaza.

Organizers reported nine vessels seized and one rammed while still in international waters.