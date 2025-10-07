Brazilian Demonstrators Rally for Palestine, Urge Government to Cut Ties with Criminal Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Sao Paulo to demand an end to Israeli military assaults on Gaza and to call for the release of activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid.

Video footage captured the protest in front of the Sao Paulo Museum of Art, where participants waved Palestinian flags and held signs reading: “The world needs to stop Israel’s genocidal acts,” “No more genocide in Palestine,” and “Palestine needs help.”

One protester held a doll wrapped in bandages and stained with red ink to symbolize blood, representing the thousands of children killed in Gaza.

“It’s sadly no surprise that the Israeli state commits these atrocities. They constantly deny it with absurd rhetoric, but torture is a fact—it’s a method of the genocidal Israeli regime,” said one demonstrator.

Protesters voiced strong support for the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, who were intercepted by Israeli forces between October 1 and 3 while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza and break the blockade.

“We must urge the unions to end their silence and push for a nationwide general strike in solidarity with Palestine and the flotilla,” declared one rally participant.

Among those detained are over a dozen Brazilian nationals, including a Workers’ Party deputy affiliated with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and two members of the Frente Palestina group, which organized the demonstration.

“One of my colleagues, Bruno Gilga, is aboard the flotilla and has now been kidnapped along with other Brazilian comrades. We’re here not only in solidarity but also to pressure our government to sever ties with Israel and stop sending Brazilian oil to fuel Zionist tanks,” said a protester.

Pro-Palestinian rallies also took place in several other countries across Europe and Latin America over the weekend, as the United States continues to press Hamas and Israel to accept a peace plan for Gaza.

