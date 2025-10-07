Israel Deports Greta Thunberg and Dozens More Flotilla Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel has deported more activists it had previously detained after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza and sailing in international waters.

In a statement issued on Monday, Israeli authorities confirmed the deportation of 171 additional detainees, raising the total number expelled to 341 out of 479 activists.

Among those deported was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was reportedly sent to Greece along with others sent to Slovakia.

Television footage showed Thunberg arriving at Athens airport, where she was welcomed by supporters waving Palestinian flags.

Nearly 500 activists were detained aboard the flotilla, which aimed to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Several of the released activists have reported mistreatment by Israeli forces, including Thunberg, who was allegedly “dragged on the ground” and “forced to kiss Israeli flags.”

Malaysian activist Hazwani Helmi and American activist Windfield Beaver shared similar accounts at Istanbul Airport, stating that Thunberg was shoved and paraded with an Israeli flag.

“It was a disaster. They treated us like animals,” Helmi said, adding that detainees were denied access to food, clean water, and medication.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard described the reports of Thunberg’s abuse as “very serious” if confirmed.

The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, while still in international waters near Gaza’s coast.

Israeli forces seized over 40 boats, detained the activists, and transferred them to detention centers in Israeli-occupied territories.

Several detainees were taken to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert, a facility notorious for alleged human rights violations.

Freed activists from Switzerland and Spain reported being held under inhumane conditions by Israeli authorities.

Italian journalist Saverio Tommasi stated that Israeli soldiers withheld medication and treated the detainees “like monkeys.”

These allegations have intensified global scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of the flotilla activists.

Large-scale demonstrations were held across major cities in Europe, Asia, and Latin America on Friday, expressing solidarity with Palestine and condemning Israel’s aggressive actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla.

