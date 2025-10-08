Spain May Pursue ICC Action Over Mistreatment of Flotilla Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has indicated that legal action may be pursued at the International Criminal Court (ICC) following reports of mistreatment by Israeli guards against Spanish citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In an interview with Spain’s public broadcaster TVE on Monday, Marlaska stated, “I am concerned as a minister, as a Spanish citizen, and simply as a person about any violation of fundamental rights. But for that, there are legal channels: the International Criminal Court and also Spanish courts when it involves national citizens.”

He reiterated that any criminal liability involving potential victims will be examined and addressed through appropriate national and international legal mechanisms.

Marlaska emphasized that boarding ships in international waters falls under international criminal law, as defined by established conventions and recognized by Spain’s legal system. He described such actions as “a deprivation of liberty, absolutely illegal, for the victims of these acts.”

He stressed that the Spanish government’s top priority is ensuring the safe return of the remaining 28 flotilla members to Spain.

The minister affirmed that Spain is “absolutely proactive” in this matter, having already appeared before the ICC to defend the fundamental rights and freedoms of Spanish and other citizens.

“There will be time to respond legally. The Spanish government has made this clear from the beginning, as I said, by appearing before the International Criminal Court,” Marlaska added.

He also confirmed that the attorney general’s office has launched investigative proceedings into the matter.

“In defending human rights and fundamental freedoms, no one can say we haven’t been committed from minute one,” he concluded.

These remarks come amid the deportation of Gaza flotilla activists from Israeli-occupied territories, with numerous reports of mistreatment in detention.

According to Spain’s EFE news agency, the activists reported being denied access to legal counsel and unable to contact their families.

They also described armed personnel entering cells with dogs, directing them toward detainees’ heads.

Activists said they were deprived of sleep, moved between cells to prevent rest, and treated “worse than animals.”

/129