Spanish PM: Gaza truce must not shield war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stressed on Tuesday that the truce agreement in the Gaza Strip should not be a pretext for escaping accountability, stressing the need to hold accountable those responsible for crimes committed during the Israeli war on the Strip.

In a press statement, Sánchez said that the people who were the main actors in the genocide committed in Gaza must be held accountable before the judiciary, stressing that “no party can be allowed to escape punishment for the grave violations against civilians.”

The Spanish Prime Minister stressed that achieving justice is a prerequisite for achieving true and lasting peace, calling on the international community to support efforts aimed at activating international accountability mechanisms and continuing the investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza.

