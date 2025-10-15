Gaza health ministry reports 44 martyrs in 24 hrs; death toll rises to 67,913

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that hospitals received 44 martyrs in the past 24 hours, including 38 whose bodies were recovered, along with 29 injured individuals.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry reported that many victims remain trapped under rubble or lie in the streets, where emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

The cumulative death toll has now reached 67,913, with 170,134 people injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023.

As of Tuesday morning, at least seven Israeli ceasefire violations were documented across Gaza City, the northern region, and the southern parts of the Strip.

Media sources reported that violations included the bombing of the Halawa displacement camp in Jabalia, attacks on civilians returning to inspect their homes in Al-Shuja’iyya, and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles along Gaza’s eastern borders.

Israeli drones also dropped bombs near the Abasan Clinic and Abu Salah Street in Abasan al-Kabira. Another drone strike targeted civilians in Al-Fukhari, east of Khan Yunis, alongside heavy gunfire from Israeli forces in the southern areas of the city.

Additionally, Israeli military vehicles opened fire around the Al-Shakoush area, while reconnaissance aircraft flew at extremely low altitudes over northern Al-Mawasi in Rafah.

On Thursday morning, October 9, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive agreement between Hamas and Israel to end the war on Gaza, marking the beginning of a new phase of calm and reconstruction.

