Hamas warns of Israeli violations in Gaza, reaffirms commitment to truce

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, said on Wednesday that the Israeli regime has breached the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which took effect on Friday.

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, Qassem reported that Israeli forces killed several civilians in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City and in Rafah, describing these actions as a clear violation of the truce terms.

According to IRNA, he urged mediators to take immediate steps to compel Israel to honor its commitments under the ceasefire deal.

News outlets reported that Israeli artillery targeted Shuja'iyya, while Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed that Israeli tanks launched attacks in eastern Gaza. In a separate incident, Israeli naval forces opened fire on Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza — another breach of the ceasefire, which explicitly prohibits such hostilities.

Qassem emphasized that Hamas remains committed to the ceasefire and is currently coordinating the return of the bodies of deceased Israeli captives held by its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that Israel’s attempts to obstruct the agreement were predictable, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to achieve a decisive victory in Gaza. He stressed that the resistance would not accept any international administration overseeing the enclave’s affairs.

