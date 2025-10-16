Home News Service Pictures Photos: Extensive Destruction at Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza Following Withdrawal of Zionist Forces 16 October 2025 - 10:01 News ID: 1739204 Source: Abna24 related Hamas warns of Israeli violations in Gaza, reaffirms commitment to truce Photos: Extent of Destruction at Sheikh Radwan Clinic in Gaza Euro-Med urges open access to Gaza for genocide documentation Iran’s Minister urges Spain to create consensus to suspend Israel from international sports Swedish Flotilla detainees faced beatings, threats, and dehydration
Your Comment