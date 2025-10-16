Euro-Med urges open access to Gaza for genocide documentation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Geneva-based human rights group has urged the global community to guarantee unrestricted access to Gaza for journalists, investigators, and legal experts to document evidence of Israel’s genocide and ensure accountability.

In a statement shared on X, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor emphasized that following Monday’s Egypt-brokered ceasefire, “Gaza must finally be open to the world.”

The organization stated that the international community must be allowed to witness the full scale of devastation, displacement, and suffering caused by Israel’s military campaign, which has claimed nearly 68,000 lives—mostly women and children.

Euro-Med stressed that international media, UN investigators, ICC teams, and fact-finding missions must be granted full access to document the genocide and pursue justice against those responsible.

The group warned that any barriers to access would be tantamount to concealing evidence of the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

Over the past two years, Israel has enforced a crippling blockade on Gaza, restricted humanitarian aid, and carried out continuous air and ground attacks, leaving civilians in dire conditions.

According to Euro-Med, Israeli forces have deliberately targeted journalists and media outlets, killing at least 254 Palestinian journalists, destroying numerous press offices, and preventing foreign correspondents from entering Gaza.

The organization declared that reporting from Gaza is a moral and humanitarian responsibility, describing it as “a moral obligation towards the victims of one of the most brutal crimes of modern times.”

Euro-Med also called for immediate, unconditional access for forensic and criminal investigation teams equipped to recover bodies from the rubble and identify the missing.

This appeal comes amid rising international demands for transparency and justice following the ceasefire, with rights groups warning that without independent access, Israel may again distort narratives and avoid accountability.

Humanitarian organizations insist that documenting war crimes and the full extent of destruction is vital not only for justice but also for any meaningful reconstruction and peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Arab nations involved in brokering the October 13 ceasefire have expressed growing concern over Israel’s history of violating truces and its lack of credibility as a peace partner.

A Bloomberg report noted that regional officials are deeply worried about the absence of mechanisms to enforce the ceasefire’s terms and the reliability of the Israeli regime.

