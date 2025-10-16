  1. Home
Al-Awda Hospitals’ Director reveals “brutal torture” of Palestinian doctors in Israeli prisons

16 October 2025 - 10:06
Source: Yemen Press
Dr. Ahmed Mehana, a recently released prisoner and the Director of Al-Awda Hospitals in the Gaza Strip, revealed that Palestinian doctors detained in Israeli occupation prisons were subjected to “the worst types of torture and harsh treatment” during interrogation.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Ahmed Mehana, a recently released prisoner and the Director of Al-Awda Hospitals in the Gaza Strip, revealed that Palestinian doctors detained in Israeli occupation prisons were subjected to “the worst types of torture and harsh treatment” during interrogation.

Mehana confirmed that the occupation authorities engaged in brutal practices and deliberate medical neglect, which led to the martyrdom of a number of prisoners.

He stressed that the targeting of Palestinian medical personnel with arrest and torture represents a systematic policy aimed at silencing witnesses to Israeli crimes in Gaza.

