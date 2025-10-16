Iranian FM urges NAM countries to fight Western unilateralism, hegemony

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states to collectively confront the growing challenges and threats posed by unilateralism and the hegemonic ambitions of Western countries.

Araghchi, who traveled to Uganda to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, outlined Iran’s stance on some of the key global issues during a general session in Kampala on Wednesday.

Referring to the founding principles of the NAM, he stressed the need for upholding the right of nations to self-determination, respect for the United Nations Charter, the prohibition of the use of force, and the condemnation of unilateral coercive measures.

He pointed to the war of aggression launched by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran in June, calling those actions clear violations of international law and acts of lawlessness, warning of their continued threats to global peace and security.

Araghchi also slammed Britain, France, and Germany for misusing the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal to reinstate sanctions on Iran that had been lifted by the UN Security Council. He called the move by the three European countries “illegal”, given the lack of authority of the trio to resort to the JCPOA mechanism, and the explicit opposition of the two permanent members of the Security Council.

The Foreign Minister called on NAM states to oppose the abuse of international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, to blackmail and put pressure on developing countries, underscoring the importance of support for members facing unilateral and coercive actions by the United States, including Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Belarus, and Iran.

On Palestine, the top diplomat also called it one of the most important international issues, which he said cannot be resolved without addressing its main cause, which is the occupation and the deprivation of the Palestinian people from their fundamental right to self-determination.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran supports all measures to stop the genocide of Palestinians, remove occupiers from Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid unhindered, and rebuild Gaza, while stressing the need to end impunity for the Israeli regime and prosecute those responsible for its crimes.

