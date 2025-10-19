Araghchi urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to exercise restraint, pursue dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan risk undermining regional stability, calling on both sides to show restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.

According to IRNA, in a phone conversation on Saturday with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government, Araghchi voiced concern over the recent border clashes between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

“The continuation of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan not only causes human losses but also endangers the stability of the entire region,” Araghchi said.

He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to assist in easing tensions and to help facilitate constructive dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad.

Muttaqi, for his part, emphasized that Afghanistan favors dialogue and peace over military confrontation.

The two ministers also discussed water rights from the Helmand River, highlighting the importance of respecting existing agreements and enhancing technical cooperation on the management of shared water resources. They agreed to work jointly to secure Iran’s water share and minimize waste during the current season.

Both sides underscored the need to strengthen bilateral ties, maintain border security, and prevent foreign interference in the domestic affairs of regional countries. They also agreed to continue consultations aimed at promoting peace and stability across the region.

.....................

End/ 257