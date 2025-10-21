Araghchi blasts Polish officials for statements on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly rebuked Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski for his “baseless and meddlesome remarks” about Iran, following accusations that Tehran had supplied drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

According to IRNA, in a post written in Polish on X, Araghchi dismissed Sikorski’s allegations as unfounded and politically motivated. He noted that he had earlier invited the Polish foreign minister to engage in a “substantive dialogue and exchange of documents” to clarify facts surrounding the display of a drone in the British Parliament that was “falsely and maliciously attributed to Iran.”

“Avoiding responses, repeating baseless claims, and making meddlesome remarks will not solve the problem,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Araghchi also reminded Sikorski of the deep historical friendship between Iran and Poland, recalling that during World War II, Iran had sheltered more than 100,000 Polish refugees and supported the formation of a Polish army on its soil.

“The friendship between the people of Iran and Poland was proven in difficult times, and it is our duty to preserve this historical and cultural heritage,” he said, emphasizing that the Iranian nation, rooted in a “glorious and ancient civilization,” continues to pursue a path of progress and prosperity.

The comments came after Sikorski took part in an anti-Iran event at the UK Parliament on October 14, organized with the cooperation of a US-Israeli-affiliated group, during which the wreckage of what they claimed was an Iranian-made drone used by Russia was displayed.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to lodge a formal protest over Sikorski’s participation in the event.

