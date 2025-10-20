Iran slams UK drone display as Israeli-backed political stunt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the display of a drone in the British Parliament allegedly linked to Tehran, calling it a “politically motivated act based on false claims” and an “absurd show” orchestrated by the Israeli lobby and its supporters.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on X on Sunday, following Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski’s participation in an anti-Iran presentation at the British Parliament. The event was held in cooperation with a US-Israeli-affiliated group and featured the wreckage of what was claimed to be an Iranian-made drone used by Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“The display of a drone in the British Parliament, falsely and maliciously attributed to Iran, is a regrettable scene orchestrated by the Israeli lobby and its supporters,” Araghchi stated.

He further emphasized that certain actors opposed to friendly relations between Iran and Europe are fabricating narratives that contradict the long-standing ties between Tehran and European countries, including Poland.

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to engage in technical dialogue and exchange documents to clarify the facts, particularly in response to what he described as a “ridiculous show.”

On Tuesday, Sikorski presented the UK Parliament with a drone, alleging it had been supplied by Iran to Russia for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and called for continued support for Kiev.

Following the incident, Iran summoned Poland’s chargé d'affaires in Tehran to formally protest the false claims made by Sikorski during the London event.

On Thursday, Marcin Wilczek, head of Poland’s representative office in Tehran, was summoned by Mahmoud Heidari, assistant to the Iranian foreign minister and director general of Mediterranean and Eastern European affairs, to receive Iran’s official protest.

/129