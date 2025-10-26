Araghchi: Resistance Is Iran’s True Atomic Bomb

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran is prepared to engage in diplomatic talks with the United States to find “a wise solution” to the nuclear issue, grounded in mutual respect and equal standing.

In an interview published Saturday, Araghchi reiterated that Iran has consistently maintained its commitment to diplomacy and will never abandon it.

He emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations with the US, provided they are serious, sincere, and aimed at achieving a mutually beneficial agreement—not a one-sided deal—and based on equality and respect.

Araghchi firmly stated that Iran will not compromise on the rights of its people and will not accept domination or coercion, but remains open to any wise resolution.

He reaffirmed that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, describing the nation’s ability to resist global powers as its true “atomic bomb,” a stance held since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The foreign minister identified the core issue between Iran and the US as the hegemonic behavior of the latter, but expressed confidence in managing the relationship.

He revealed that Iran had been in dialogue with Washington to build trust and demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear energy program, even as it faced attacks in June.

Araghchi noted that five rounds of negotiations had taken place, with a sixth scheduled for June 15, but the Israeli regime launched a sudden offensive two nights prior.

He described Iran’s 12-day resistance during the Israeli-American war as a historic turning point.

Araghchi stressed that the war must not become a model for future dealings with Iran, asserting that Iranians respond to oppression and aggression with resistance, not silence.

He highlighted that during the conflict, Iranians demonstrated their resolve to defend their rights and stand firm rather than retreat.

He concluded by underscoring the importance of national preparedness—not as a sign of imminent war, but as a deterrent to future conflict.

Preparedness, he said, is key to preventing war, and warned that any future miscalculation would be met with a strong response.

