Iranian FM: National unity is key to defeating Iran’s enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has underscored the uninterrupted efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian nation, stressing that safeguarding national unity and social cohesion is a collective responsibility and a fundamental requirement for successfully confronting the hostility of adversaries.

Reviewing key foreign policy developments over the past year, Araghchi described Iran’s heroic resistance against the full-scale aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States as a historic turning point for the nation. He emphasized that this confrontation demonstrated the resilience and determination of the Iranian people in the face of external pressure.

The foreign minister praised the steadfastness of the Iranian nation in defending the country and preventing enemies from imposing illegitimate and excessive demands. He highlighted several decisive factors behind this historic achievement, including the wisdom, bravery, and firm leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the sacrifices of Iran’s Armed Forces, and the unparalleled unity and solidarity displayed by the Iranian people.

Araghchi further stressed the necessity of continuously strengthening national power in all defensive dimensions, preserving and enhancing social capital, and reinforcing national cohesion. He also pointed to the importance of addressing economic challenges, noting that the government and the president are working tirelessly around the clock to resolve and reduce economic difficulties facing the country.

