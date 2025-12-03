Iranian Commander: Israel’s decades-long plot to destroy missile power failed

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Ali Jahanshahi, said the Israeli regime launched its war against the Islamic Republic of Iran after more than two decades of planning, with the principal aim of destroying Iran’s missile capability—an objective that ultimately failed.

According to IRNA, speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony to honor and introduce the new commander of the Army’s Northeastern Regional Headquarters in Mashhad, the senior commander referred to what he described as long-standing conspiracies against Iran.

He said hostile powers had repeatedly sought to weaken and disintegrate the country, and even topple the Islamic establishment, through a range of tools including cultural warfare, human rights pretexts, the nuclear پرونده (file), economic sanctions, and finally the recently imposed 12-day war.

According to General Jahanshahi, the ultimate objective of the latest military confrontation was to overthrow or collapse the Islamic system of Iran—an objective that was never realized due to the vigilance, unity, and resistance of the Iranian nation.

“Enemies had been planning for more than twenty years to destroy Iran’s missile power and weaken its armed forces,” he said, adding that these “sinister goals” failed in the face of the nation’s steadfast resistance.

He also stressed that the decisive leadership and unparalleled role of the Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, played a determining part in inflicting a humiliating defeat on Israel, despite the full support the regime received from the United States and NATO.

