Iran's Parliament Speaker hails women’s role in family, society, national progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has underscored the crucial role of Iranian women in both the family and society.

Speaking at the second session of the Family, Future, and Sustainable Bonds conference in Tehran on Monday, the speaker described Iranian women as symbols of life who serve as resilient defenders against adversaries.

Ghalibaf emphasized that a strong and progressive Iran is built upon the intelligence and contributions of women, extending from the home to the public sphere.

He paid tribute to women who, alongside their families, resisted in the 12-day war and other crises, many of whom became victims of state terrorism by the Israeli regime.

Ghalibaf added that the Islamic Revolution transformed Iranian women from passive participants to architects of civilization and central figures in education and family.

He highlighted that women have proven they can manage the family while playing a key role in society without compromising their dignity or feminine identity in public arenas.

The speaker stressed that women’s participation in political, economic, scientific, cultural, and sports fields reflects the empowering and elevating approach of the Islamic Revolution.

According to Ghalibaf, the value of women has been redefined based on family life and social and civilizational impact, with the future of Iran entrusted to daughters and women, who are crucial for raising future generations and maintaining family stability.

Highlighting the central role of family in the Seventh National Development Plan, he stressed that sustainable governance and national progress are impossible without strengthening this foundation.

He affirmed that women, as key players of social resilience, play a strategic role in tackling societal challenges and driving the country’s development.

......................

End/ 257