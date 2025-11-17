Ghalibaf: Israel continues to violate Lebanon ceasefire, Iran supports peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has emphasized that the Zionist regime continues to violate the ceasefire with Lebanon, noting that the Islamic Republic has consistently supported stability and peace in the country.

According to Mehr, Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Ali Hassan Khalil, the Political Deputy Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament.

The Iranian speaker reiterated that Iran makes no distinction between Shia and Sunni communities in Lebanon, stressing, “We regard all enemies of the Islamic world as our own enemies.”

He added that Iran has always respected Lebanon’s national decisions and remains committed to safeguarding peace in the country.

Ghalibaf criticized Israel for failing to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, stating, “Whenever the Zionist regime finds an opportunity, it inevitably resumes its crimes and expansionist behavior. Despite the formal ceasefire in place, reports indicate that some 300 people have been martyred in Lebanon since its announcement.”

Before his meeting with Ghalibaf, the Lebanese deputy speaker had held separate talks with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

Khalil’s meeting with Foreign Minister Araghchi took place earlier in the day.

