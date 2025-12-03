Ghalibaf: Iran continuously upgrading capabilities to confront enemy threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran is continuously enhancing its operational and defensive capabilities to confront what he described as the malicious actions of its enemies, referring to the ongoing joint counterterrorism drill “Sahand-2025” involving members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to IRNA, Ghalibaf made the remarks on Tuesday during an open session of parliament in a speech commemorating Mirza Kuchak Khan, the leader of the Jungle Movement and a prominent symbol of anti-colonial struggle and justice-seeking in modern Iranian history.

He said Mirza Kuchak Khan never placed the interests of foreign powers—whether the Soviet Union or Britain—above those of Iran, and devoted his entire life to resisting colonial domination. Ghalibaf recalled the words of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who once described the Jungle Movement as both “Islamic and Iranian.”

Referring to the Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise, hosted by the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in East Azerbaijan Province, the parliament speaker said the operational outcomes of the drill would be reflected in weakening the enemies of Iran and crushing terrorist groups.

“Defense cooperation and joint counterterrorism measures between Iran and other countries are steadily expanding,” Ghalibaf said, adding that the drill also sends a clear message to hegemonic powers that independent nations are determined to strengthen their self-defense capabilities.

