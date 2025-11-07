Ghalibaf: Washington is against progress of Islamic countries

The United States does not want Islamic countries to grow and progress, but Muslim nations can withstand the excessive demands of the US through solidarity and unity, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf says.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Friday.

Ghalibaf said Tehran and Islamabad need to expand economic, political, and security relations more than ever, adding that the agreements signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad should be pursued and implemented.

Ghalibaf who has traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Ayaz Sadiq, also emphasized the goal of reaching 10 billion dollars in trade between the two neighboring countries.

Expressing appreciation to the government and parliament of Pakistan for standing by Iran during the US-Israeli invasion of Iran in June, he added that this support will not fade from the memory of the Iranian government and people.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to help resolve the disagreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

For his part, Sharif said that Tehran and Islamabad have always stood by each other during difficult times.

He also said that his country supports Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy and enrichment of uranium, and considers the use of the Snapback Mechanism by European countries unacceptable.