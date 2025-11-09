Opening of Shia mosque in Grishk city of Afghanistan (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new mosque named Khatam al-Nabiyyin (PBUH) was inaugurated on Saturday, November 8, in Grishk County of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, to serve as a place of worship for local believers.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hojjatoleslam Sayyed Ali Akbar Hosseini, the Friday prayer leader of Grishk, along with members of the Shi’a Tribal Council, local officials, representatives from the Cultural Department of the Grand Muhammadi Mosque, and several prominent Shi’a figures of the region.

The Khatam al-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Mosque was built with the support and cooperation of local residents, domestic philanthropists, and several Shi’a donors from outside Afghanistan.

Despite being a minority in the southern province, the Shi’a community in Grishk has been actively engaged in religious and social activities, serving as a model of Shi’a-Sunni coexistence in the region.