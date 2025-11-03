Pakistan Deports Over 15,000 Afghan Refugees

AhlulBayt News Agency: Afghanistan’s Commission of Refugee Affairs has announced that Pakistan forcibly expelled more than 15,000 Afghan refugees through three border crossings.

According to a report cited by Al Jazeera, the Commission stated that on Sunday, Pakistan deported over 15,000 Afghan nationals, sending them back through designated crossing points along the border.

This announcement comes amid rising tensions between the two countries. Following recent clashes, all land routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been shut down. Despite ceasefire agreements reached during negotiations in Doha and Istanbul, the crossings remain closed to regular movement.

The Commission further noted that the next round of talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul, Türkiye, with border tensions expected to be a central topic of discussion.

