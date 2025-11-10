Istanbul hosting anti-Zionism conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: An ‘Anti-Zionism Conference’ focusing on the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip began at the Rami Library in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, November 8.

During the conference, which will run through November 14, committees will be held to discuss the genocidal crimes that the Zionist regime has committed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Beheshti Ismail Sungur, Turkey's representative to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, said in his speech at the conference, “When we talk about Zionism, we are not talking about an issue that started in 1948, but about an issue with historical roots dating back 5,000 years.”

Sungur said that Muslims are the ones that are killed or subjected to injustice in several regions such as Gaza, Sudan and Kashmir.

Also, Adam Ceylan, a member of the ‘Humanity and Civilization Movement’, emphasized during his speech at the conference that Zionism is an expansionist project and the genocide in Gaza reveals its essence.

Adam Simsek, a researcher and scholar, was another speaker. He said Zionism’s main goal is rapid expansion both within the borders (of occupied Palestine) and beyond.

Simsek called for the work of civil society organizations against Zionism to be more institutionalized and sustainable, and emphasized the importance of having realistic goals and specific programs for these organizations.

A ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli regime has been in place in Gaza since October 10, but Israel violates it daily, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and injuries.

In addition to the widespread destruction, the Gaza war has left more than 68,000 Palestinians martyred and more than 170,000 injured, most of them children and women.

Israel has occupied Palestine and territories in Syria and Lebanon for decades, refusing to withdraw from them and allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

.....................

End/ 257