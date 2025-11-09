Albania to celebrate 35th anniversary of mosque reopening

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 35th anniversary of the reopening of the Lead Mosque in the city of Shkoder in northern Albania will be celebrated with various programs.

The people and officials of the city of Shkoder are preparing to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the reopening of the mosque.

A series of religious and cultural events that will last several days have been planned for the occasion.

Since Friday, the community of Shkoder in northern Albania has been preparing to commemorate the anniversary of the mosque’s reopening, highlighting its role in the city’s history and Islamic identity.

The Lead Mosque is a landmark in the modern history of Albania, as it was the first mosque to reopen at the end of the communist era, making it a symbol of the beginning of the return of religious freedom after decades of closures and bans.

The mosque remains a living testament to the Albanians’ connection to their Islamic heritage and their determination to protect their religious institutions despite the various circumstances.

It is considered the most beautiful historical mosque in Shkoder and one of the most prominent Ottoman-era mosques in Albania. The Albanian government designated it a first-class cultural monument in 1948. With its distinctive Ottoman style, the building has become a symbol of Islamic heritage in the region.

Built between 1773 and 1774 by Mehmed Pasha Bushati, founder of the famous Bushati family, the mosque is also known as the Mehmed Pasha Bushati Mosque. The mosque takes its name from its lead dome, which gives it a unique prestige and beauty. Its design was inspired by the mosques of the sultans in Istanbul.

