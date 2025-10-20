Kosovo marks 40 years since first full Albanian Quran translation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 40th anniversary of the first complete translation of the Quran into Albanian was celebrated in a ceremony held by the Kosovo Muslim Affairs Office in Pristina.

Speaking at the event, Ramazan Shkodra, Director of the Culture, Publications and Media Department of the Kosovo Muslim Affairs Office, said the ceremony is held in appreciation of the efforts of the late translator, who immortalized his name with a unique scholarly work and enabled Albanians to directly connect with the meanings of God’s Book, Akhbar al-Shia website reported.

Naim Trnava, head of the Kosovo Muslim Affairs Office, in his speech praised the translator’s efforts and his role in serving religion and the country, describing this translation as one of the most important intellectual and religious achievements in the history of the Albanian nation.

Quranic scholar Hussein Matoshi was another speaker at the ceremony. He said translation of the Holy Quran was not merely a religious project, but rather a fundamental cultural step that played a role in shaping the collective consciousness of Albanian-speaking Muslim communities and establishing the values ​​of the renaissance and enlightenment in the region.

On the sidelines of this ceremony, a special exhibition of various versions of Quran translations into Albanian was held. The exhibition examined the progress made in the field of Quran translation from the first attempts to its historic publication in 1985.

The publication of the translation is considered a turning point in the history of Albanian Islamic culture, as it enabled Albanian Muslims in the Western Balkans to understand the meanings of the Holy Quran in their native language. It also led to numerous translations and commentaries that enriched the Albanian Islamic library in the following decades.

