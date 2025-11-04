Balkan Scholars Call for Islamic Unity and Concrete Action to End Gaza Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of religious scholars and intellectuals from more than a dozen Balkan regions convened in the Turkish city of Edirne, where the second Balkan Scholars Conference emphasized the need for Islamic unity and global efforts to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The gathering, attended by representatives from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, and North Macedonia, focused on the challenges facing Muslim communities in the Balkans, particularly the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine. Participants urged Islamic countries to take decisive and effective measures in response.

Reading the conference’s final statement, Nasrullah Haji Muftiuoglu, head of the Islamic Scholars Foundation, described the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza as “genocide” and criticized Western nations for their double standards on human rights. He stressed that Islamic countries must move beyond mere rhetoric and take practical steps to halt the violence and defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Participants also underscored the importance of civil initiatives such as the “Freedom Convoy” as examples of peaceful resistance. In another part of the conference, concerns were raised about systematic attempts to undermine moral and family values through the media, legislation, and education systems. Haji Muftiuoglu described the family as a moral and religious institution requiring both spiritual and material support.

In the closing remarks, speakers highlighted the responsibility of Islamic scholars to strengthen social cohesion and prevent religious provocations, particularly in the multi-faith societies of the Balkans. Participants agreed to hold such gatherings regularly to enhance coordination and solidarity among Muslims in the region.

