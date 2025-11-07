West Africa Islamic Conference on Security and Governance Held in Nigeria; Emphasis on Combating Terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in cooperation with Islamic scholars and religious institutions, stressed the importance of strengthening unity, cooperation, and efforts to counter terrorism and extremism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

This position was outlined at the conclusion of the first West Africa Islamic Conference on Security and Governance, held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, from November 4 to 6, 2025. The event gathered religious leaders, political and traditional figures, and representatives from ECOWAS member states and international organizations.

Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, described the conference as a milestone in regional cooperation against terrorism, warning that, according to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, Africa has become the new hub of terrorist activity. “The Sahel region, in particular, has witnessed a sharp increase in terrorist attacks,” he said, adding that a combination of military and non-military approaches is needed to tackle the threat.

Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, Nigeria, praised ECOWAS’s role and called for continued collaboration between governments and religious institutions to promote peace and social cohesion. “Your commitment to peace and security in our region is a beacon of hope for our nations,” he said.

The conference’s final statement emphasized reforming Islamic education, empowering youth, and enhancing community resilience. Participants also identified poverty, unemployment, poor governance, and political marginalization as key drivers of extremist recruitment and called for the implementation of the Regional Declaration on Improving Islamic Education and Countering Extremism.

**************

End/ 345