Philippines Marks Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day, Honoring Faith and Islamic Heritage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Philippine Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Friday described the commemoration of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day as a celebration of the nation’s faith, heritage, and cultural identity.

Pangandaman, herself a Muslim from Mindanao, stated, “We honor Sheikh Karimul Makhdum, the Arab Syrian missionary who brought Islam to our land and laid the moral and cultural foundations of the Filipino nation. Alhamdulillah for the faith that continues to guide and unite us.”

She added that the Department of Budget and Management remains committed to supporting projects aimed at preserving cultural heritage, including the restoration of the Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque and Shrine complex in Simunul town. “The national budget is not only for building infrastructure,” she stressed, “but also for preserving identity, fostering mutual understanding, and celebrating the nation’s cultural diversity.”

The Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque in Tubig-Indangan village, recognized as the oldest mosque and the first Islamic learning center in the Philippines, has been declared both a National Historical Landmark and a National Cultural Treasure by the National Historical Commission and the National Museum.

Under Republic Act No. 10877, enacted on July 17, 2016, Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day is observed annually on November 7 to commemorate the arrival of the Arab missionary who introduced Islam to the Philippines in 1380 CE.

The commemoration forms part of the national program “2023–2030 History and Heritage of Filipino Muslims,” which aims to preserve Islamic identity and strengthen the cultural presence of Muslim communities across the country.

