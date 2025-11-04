Quran Desecrated at University of Houston; CAIR Calls for Hate Crime Investigation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged police to launch an investigation into what it described as a possible hate crime targeting Muslim students at the University of Houston.

According to the university’s Muslim Students Association (MSA), on the evening of Thursday, October 30, an individual entered the site of a religious gathering at Lynn Eusan Park while students were performing prayers. The person reportedly shouted anti-Islamic slogans through a loudspeaker and set a copy of the Holy Quran on fire.

The MSA said one of its members immediately retrieved the Quran from the flames. The assailant has not yet been identified, though the group claims the individual is known on social media as “Saint Chris” and has a history of harassing Muslim student organizations across Texas.

In a statement, the University of Houston’s MSA noted that the event was intended exclusively for university students, but the attacker appeared to have planned the intrusion in advance, entering the area precisely during the prayer and later posting manipulated videos of the incident online.

The association called on university officials to issue a formal statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting Muslim students, to ensure a safe environment for their gatherings, and to bar the individual from reentering the campus.

