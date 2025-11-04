Muslims’ Hope and Concern Over Mamdani’s Potential Victory as Islamophobia Rises in NYC’s Mayoral Campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of New York’s mayoral election, a surge in Islamophobia targeting Democratic Muslim candidate Zohran Mamdani has fueled tensions across the city’s political landscape. While many Muslim voters express pride at the prospect of seeing a Muslim close to becoming New York’s next mayor, they also fear the growing wave of hate and violence.

Mamdani, who leads by double digits in most polls, could become the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history, a milestone symbolizing progress and political inclusion for the American Muslim community. However, in recent weeks, his opponents, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, have been accused of stoking Islamophobic sentiments through inflammatory remarks.

During a televised debate, Sliwa labeled Mamdani a supporter of “global jihad,” while Cuomo laughed in response to a radio host’s joke about Mamdani allegedly “backing another 9/11-style attack.”

Cuomo’s campaign also released an AI-generated video depicting Mamdani eating with his hands, branding him an “inexperienced radical.” These attacks prompted Mamdani to deliver an emotional speech at a mosque in the Bronx, addressing the damaging effects of Islamophobia on Muslim lives.

Despite the hostile atmosphere, Mamdani has drawn strong backing from New York’s Muslim community. Since the start of his campaign, he has visited more than 50 mosques and conducted outreach in Urdu, Arabic, and Bengali to connect with diverse Muslim voters.

Meanwhile, both Cuomo and Sliwa have denied accusations of Islamophobia, calling them “a political tool meant to divide New Yorkers.” Still, Muslim activists warn that the current environment resembles the post-9/11 climate, with mounting concerns for Mamdani’s safety and that of the city’s Muslim population.

