South Korea Plans to Strengthen Engagement with Islamic Countries

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a bid to enhance its strategic cooperation with the Islamic world, South Korea has announced plans to expand relations with Islamic countries across the fields of industry, culture, education, and research.

As part of this effort, Korea University will host the first “Korea-Islam Dialogue” on November 7, aimed at fostering mutual understanding between Korean and Islamic societies and boosting bilateral cooperation in politics and industry. The event is organized by the university’s Center for Health Policy and Law Research, in collaboration with the company Good Key and the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies affiliated with the Institute for Asian Studies.

The conference will be chaired by Professor Myoung Sun Goo from Korea University’s School of Law. Opening remarks will be delivered by Kim Jong Do, Director of the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, and Kim Hyun Jung, CEO of Good Key.

According to the organizers, the event goes beyond academic purposes and seeks to outline a long-term strategy for South Korea’s engagement with the Islamic world, serving as a bridge between Korean society and Islamic countries.

