Over One Million Islamophobic Posts Target Muslim Candidate for New York City Mayor

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a new report by the U.S.-based civil rights coalition Equality Labs, more than 1.15 million social media posts targeting Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, contained Islamophobic content and reached an estimated 150 billion users worldwide. The report also found that 1.43 million posts falsely labeled him a “communist,” collectively viewed more than 292 billion times.

Titled Tracking Online Hate Against Zohran Mamdani, the report revealed that among 500 manually reviewed posts across 12 platforms, about 81 percent included Islamophobic content, while nearly one-fourth contained anti-Semitic or “pro-Hamas” tags.

Zohran Mamdani, the son of Mahmood Mamdani, a professor originally from Gujarat, and acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, became the target of coordinated media attacks after winning the Democratic primary in June.

The report emphasized that these hate campaigns, which blend Islamophobia, xenophobia, and ideological attacks, are designed to undermine candidates of color and movements supporting the working class.

Equality Labs further stated that 45 Republican officials from 18 U.S. states and 26 foreign politicians from 14 countries were involved in spreading these hate-driven narratives. The organization noted that Mamdani has become a major target of global right-wing networks due to his outspoken criticism of Israel and the Indian government.

**************

End/ 345