China’s New Law Against Misinformation and Islam’s Approach to Rumors

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As the spread of misinformation and rumors in cyberspace has become one of today’s major social challenges, China has enacted a new law aimed at curbing this growing phenomenon. Under the law, which came into effect on October 25, anyone commenting online on topics such as health, law, education, or finance must possess a recognized academic degree or a professional license.

The legislation also requires online platforms to verify the credentials of influencers and to label or remove content produced by unqualified individuals. Supporters of the law regard it as a step toward greater accountability and a reduction in the dissemination of false information.

While countries such as China seek to regulate information flows through legal and institutional mechanisms, Islam has for centuries addressed the issue of rumors and misinformation through an ethical and individual-based approach. The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasizes the importance of verifying information and urges believers to act with caution and avoid hastiness in spreading news.

Verse 44 of Surah Al-Nahl calls on believers to consult knowledgeable individuals when faced with doubt, stressing the need to seek guidance from those who possess understanding in order to reach the truth. Similarly, verse 36 of Surah Al-Isra underscores personal responsibility for one’s words and actions, warning against acting based on assumptions or unverified information.

In verse 6 of Surah Al-Hujurat, Muslims are instructed to verify and investigate news before believing or acting upon it, even under sensitive conditions such as during wartime, highlighting the danger of relying on rumors.

Indeed, Islamic teachings place emphasis not on external laws or surveillance but on inner responsibility and moral commitment. By promoting the pursuit of truth, caution in judgment, and refraining from speech without knowledge, Islam provides an ethical foundation for combating the spread of false and misleading information.

By contrast, China’s new law focuses on external control and preventing misinformation through source restriction. While both approaches share the same ultimate goal, to prevent the spread of falsehoods and preserve societal integrity, their points of emphasis differ: Islam relies on inner reform and individual awareness, whereas China employs institutional mechanisms to contain the sources of information.

The Islamic experience demonstrates that fostering a culture of inquiry, accuracy in reporting, and consultation with scholars can serve as the most effective means of resisting the spread of rumors and misinformation.

