Anti-Islam Message Posted on Ohio City Council Member’s Facebook Page; Candidate Claims Account Was Hacked

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A day after the city council elections in Bellbrook, Ohio, an anti-Islam message appeared on the Facebook page of newly elected council member Kathleen Wright, who later claimed that her account had been hacked.

The post, shared from Wright’s campaign page titled “Citizens of Bellbrook,” was originally posted by a group called “Conservative Women of America.” According to Facebook information, the page’s profile image was generated using artificial intelligence and is reportedly managed by an individual named Michael Politano.

The message, titled “The Path of Islam Is Always the Same,” contained derogatory claims about Muslims and warnings against the so-called “spread of Islam in Europe and then America.” The post was deleted from Wright’s campaign page several hours later.

On Thursday morning, Wright issued another post stating that her account had been compromised and that the message had been shared without her knowledge or approval. Apologizing to those who may have been offended, she wrote, “I have never posted anything offensive about any individual or group. My values are grounded in justice, respect, and sincere service to all members of the community.”

**************

End/ 345