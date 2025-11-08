CAIR-LA Urges California District Attorney to Apologize for Islamophobic Posts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) has called on the District Attorney of San Luis Obispo County, California, to issue a formal apology and remove a series of Islamophobic posts from his X account.

According to the organization, District Attorney Dan Dow reposted several anti-Muslim messages following the election of New York’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, including a post by “Amy Mek,” a known anti-Muslim extremist. The shared posts falsely linked Mamdani’s election to the September 11 attacks.

CAIR-LA urged an independent investigation into Dow’s conduct and his fitness to continue serving in office, and called on him to meet directly with local Muslim community members to better understand the lived experiences of American Muslims and the harmful impact of Islamophobia.

Hussam Ayloush, Executive Director of CAIR-LA, condemned Dow’s actions, stating, “Reposting content that fuels hatred and baselessly connects a Muslim elected official to terrorism is disgraceful and reveals the deep roots of fearmongering and dehumanization in our society.”

He emphasized that a district attorney is duty-bound to uphold neutrality and justice, but Dow’s recent behavior raises serious doubts about his ability to apply the law fairly when it comes to Muslims.

CAIR called for the immediate removal of the “bigoted and dangerous” posts and the launch of a formal investigation to ensure justice and safety for Muslims within the district attorney’s jurisdiction.

