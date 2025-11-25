AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Preliminary results from Republika Srpska’s snap presidential election indicate that Sinisa Karan, a senior ally of longtime Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, has secured victory. Karan, the SNSD candidate and minister for scientific and technological development, won roughly 51% of the vote, while opposition contender Branko Blanusa received around 48%. Turnout stood at just under 36%.

The vote was triggered by Dodik’s dismissal from office after he refused to comply with decisions issued by Christian Schmidt, the international high representative responsible for enforcing the Dayton Peace Agreement. Dodik openly rejected Schmidt’s authority, labeling him a “tourist,” and was later convicted by a Sarajevo court for failing to implement the envoy’s rulings. He avoided a one-year prison term by paying a fine but received a six-year ban from public office.

Following his win, Karan pledged to press ahead with Dodik’s political agenda “with ever greater force,” declaring that “the Serb people have won.” Dodik also celebrated the result, stating that Karan’s victory was effectively his own and vowing to continue working toward shared political objectives.

Both Karan and Dodik favor maintaining strong relations with Russia. Karan has described Moscow as “one of the greatest allies and friends of Srpska,” while Dodik has accused Western countries of exploiting the conflict in Ukraine to provoke “a war with Russia.”

