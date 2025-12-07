Conference in Sarajevo explores Islamic Education in Mosques in the Digital Age

AhlulBayt News Agency: A conference entitled “Islamic Education in Mosques in the Digital Age” was held in Bosnia’s capital with the participation of a group of religious leaders and educational experts.

It was organized in Sarajevo by the Department of Religious Affairs of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina with the aim of sharing the experiences of Islamic science teachers and providing practical recommendations to help them cope with technological and educational developments, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

The meeting discussed the rapid developments in the field of Islamic education and the challenges, experiences and opportunities that these developments have created for teachers working in mosque schools throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Anas Livakovic, deputy Grand Mufti of Bosnia, confirmed in his speech that Quranic schools in mosques have been the cornerstone of Islamic and cultural identity in Bosnian society.

He said that the values ​​instilled through generations have helped Bosnian Muslims overcome difficult periods in their history.

Maintaining Islamic religious education in mosques is a collective responsibility and allocating a dedicated section for them in the structure of Islamic society demonstrates a commitment that ensures the quality of the educational process, he stated.

Livakovic explained that religious institutions today must support children and young people in consciously interacting with the digital world, without compromising the sense of humanity or the value of knowledge and the direct relationship between teacher and student.

He added that Islamic education in mosques should use modern methods without compromising its original spirit and educational essence.

Dr. Mansur Malekish, director of the Bosnian Religious Affairs Office, in his speech noted that Maktabs (traditional Quran schools) are among the oldest educational institutions in the region.

“But now we are faced with the reality that teaching methods are changing at an unprecedented pace.”

He said that children now live in a world full of digital experiences and up-to-date information, which requires institutions to use technology as a tool to help them, not as a substitute for wise live human interaction.

Malekish noted that mosque Maktabs have been a venue for character building and spiritual refinement for centuries, not simply a center for the transmission of knowledge. He warned that excessive immersion in the digital world can undermine the human connection on which the entire educational process is based.

At the conference, a number of representatives of traditional Islamic schools across Bosnia and Herzegovina shared their successful experiences in integrating digital tools with traditional teaching methods. They emphasized that the balance between these two approaches increases interaction and boosts students’ motivation to learn.

The organizers emphasized that the results of the session will contribute to the development of educational perspectives and curricula in Bosnian schools and in immigrant communities. This will strengthen authentic education that is in step with reality, while maintaining the spirit of education in times of rapid change.

