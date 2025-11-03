Sarajevo Islamic Faculty holds annual ‘Night with Quran’ gathering

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Faculty of Islamic Studies in Sarajevo hosted its annual “Night with the Quran,” bringing together students and Quran memorizers for an evening of recitation, reflection, and appreciation.

According to Muslims Around the World, the “Night with the Quran” is a yearly tradition at the Faculty of Islamic Studies in Sarajevo. The event features student reciters and artistic performances organized by the faculty’s students, aiming to strengthen the spiritual and academic community within the institution.

Ahmad Odibašić, a representative of the Student Association at the Faculty of Islamic Studies, said the gathering reflected the dedication of young people committed to faith-based service.

“This program is the result of the efforts of young students who devote the best years of their lives to good deeds and to serving God,” he said.

He added that the event also serves as a gesture of appreciation toward professors who integrate Quranic values into academic life.

“It symbolizes our gratitude to the teachers who combine academic education with the practical values of the Holy Quran,” Odibašić noted.

Mohammad Selimović, a student and Quran memorizer, said the faculty provides an encouraging atmosphere for students to grow both spiritually and intellectually.

“Such programs motivate us to strengthen our religious knowledge and to build stronger social bonds among students,” he said.

