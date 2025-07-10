Iran Government spokesperson meets grand mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The spokesperson of the Government of Iran has met with the grand mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, who travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina to attend the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, said during her Thursday meeting with Husein Kavazović that the two countries shared deep ties and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to independence, territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence of all ethnicities.

Mohajerani paid tribute to the those killed in the 1995 massacre and said that unfortunately, it was not the last one and now the world is witnessing another genocide in Gaza.

Kavazović, for his part, said that the situation in Gaza shows that the world has not learned from Srebrenica genocide. He also expressed appreciation for Iran’s support to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mohajerani and Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, an advisor to the foreign minister and the first Iranian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived in Sarajevo on Wednesday to attend the 30th anniversary commemorations of the Srebrenica genocide.

Carrying a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the genocide, Mohajerani participated in official ceremonies and held meetings with the grand mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as other Bosnian officials.

Upon arrival, the Iranian delegation visited the memorial for Iranian martyrs of the Bosnian War, offering flowers and prayers in honor of their sacrifice.

On July 11, 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were massacred by Bosnian Serb forces in what was supposed to be a UN-designated safe area.

During the visit, Mohajerani also paid respects at the Bosnian Martyrs Memorial and the tomb of Alija Izetbegović, the late leader of Bosnia’s Muslim community.