Iran President meets families affected by Israeli-imposed war

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian met with some families affected by the war imposed by the Zionist regime in Tehran, where he was briefed on their latest situation.

President Pezeshkian visited one of the housing centers in Tehran province on Monday, where he met and spoke with families whose homes were damaged during the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran.

During this visit, which was attended by the president's chief of staff, the governor general of Tehran Province, the mayor of Tehran, and the deputy minister of cultural heritage for tourism, President Pezeshkian asked these families about the assistance they had received.

The president assured the families that the administration and all relevant agencies would provide the necessary support to compensate for the damages incurred.

