Iran President emphasizes unity, advocates for women's role in social participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored that all segments of the society, particularly women, can play a crucial role in social affairs to foster unity and cohesion.

In a meeting with officials from the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs and the National Population Headquarters, Pezeshkian remarked on Sunday that officials must recognize that women are a vital part of society, possessing a more conducive environment and a greater share in social participation.

Women, as wives, have a significant influence on men, and as mothers, they impact families and children. They also possess strong motivations for social roles; therefore, officials in the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs play an important and effective role in harnessing and directing this potential, the president urged.

Pezeshkian stated that the only way to build Iran is through accepting diverse perspectives, fostering unity and empathy. He also emphasized that by accepting and promoting capacities of all people, challenges can be overcome.

Highlighting that Iran belongs to all Iranians, Pezeshkian asserted that the only criterion for the superiority of individuals is piety. He defined piety as proper performance that is cost-effective and yields higher productivity and efficiency; thus, authorities must accept that women are a significant part of society.

He also emphasized that officials should not deprive individuals of their potential due to differing opinions. Just because someone disagrees with them does not necessarily mean they are an enemy; therefore, authorities have no right to impose their views on others by force.

According to the president, during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime, officials witnessed that even those who opposed them, including women criticized for their hijab, took a stand against the aggressive regime and made their voices heard at gatherings, as they consider Iran their homeland.

He further said that the people even compromised on some of their demands and grievances to prevent the enemy from taking advantage; hence, officials must appreciate this support from the people and recognize that all individuals, regardless of beliefs, ethnicity, race, language, or gender, are Iranians with a deep sense of belonging to Iran.

