Iran urges UN to address U.S.-Israeli war crimes in June airstrikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Prosecutor General, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, has appealed to the United Nations to take decisive action against war crimes committed by the United States and Israel during airstrikes on Iranian territory.

In a formal letter sent on Sunday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Movahedi-Azad denounced the attacks launched in June 2025 as aggressive violations of the UN Charter. He highlighted the strikes as unprovoked and illegal under international law.

According to IRNA, the letter detailed the extent of the destruction, listing heavy civilian casualties alongside the demolition of hospitals, homes, media institutions, nuclear sites, oil production facilities, penitentiaries, sports complexes, and critical infrastructure.

Movahedi-Azad reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are strictly peaceful, underscoring repeated verifications by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He called on the UN Security Council to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable, expressing confidence that the United Nations would uphold principles of justice and human dignity without bias.

....................

End/ 257