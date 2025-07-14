Iran, UAE stress regional cooperation for Persian Gulf security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top security official has emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to ensure stability in the Persian Gulf during a phone conversation on Sunday with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s National Security Adviser, Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that safeguarding the region’s security demands collective efforts from all neighboring countries.

“The Persian Gulf’s security—and the shared security of its member states—depends on the collaboration of all regional nations,” Ahmadian said. “A threat to one country’s security is a threat to the entire region.”

According to IRNA, Ahmadian also expressed gratitude to the UAE for its condemnation of Israel’s recent military actions against Iran. The two officials exchanged views on key bilateral matters and broader regional developments.

Sheikh Tahnoun echoed Ahmadian’s sentiments, highlighting Iran’s influential role in the region and supporting a cooperative approach to address shared security concerns. “Instability in one country inevitably affects others,” he said, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue.

