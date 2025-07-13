BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a joint statement, the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities condemned the Israeli regime for its alleged crimes against the Iranian nation during the imposed 12-day war, according to the Tehran Municipality.

According to IRNA, the association voiced serious concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, especially the military actions targeting Iran. Member mayors strongly denounced the violence that led to civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and damage to peaceful facilities—actions they say jeopardize regional stability.

They called on all parties to pursue constructive dialogue and emphasized that resolving the crisis in West Asia must rely exclusively on political and diplomatic means. Mutual understanding and respect, they asserted, are the only foundations for a lasting peaceful solution.

The statement also urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and protect human rights. Only through collective action, the mayors stated, can enduring peace and prosperity be achieved for the peoples of the region.

